Ian Beale actor undergoes incredible drag queen transformation

A makeup artist has shared his drag transformation on Eastenders star Adam Woodyatt (AKA Ian Beale) as he prepared to take to the stage on 'Queens for the Night'.

The drag competition on ITV turned some of TV's biggest stars into alter-egos, and fans were seriously impressed by @marcosgmakeup's transformation on the 54-year-old.

Woodyatt was seen sporting a huge blonde wig, plenty of jewellery, and bright blue eyeshadow to complete the look.

