Kelly Rowland snaps at AMAs crowd for booing Chris Brown's win

Kelly Rowland appeared disgruntled at the AMAs as she accepted an award on behalf of Chris Brown - and was met with booing from the crowd.

Chris won favourite male R&B artist at the awards, but his controversial past didn't sit right with many watching on.

"Excuse me. Chill out", the Destiny's Child singer snapped.

"I want to tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer."

