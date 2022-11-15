Olivia Attwood explains I'm a Celebrity exit in first interview since leaving

Olivia Attwood has given her first TV interview since leaving the I'm a Celebrity jungle, revealing the real reason for her departure.

During a routine medical check, results found that the reality star had anemia, and was rushed to A&E for check-ups - but couldn't return for insurance reasons.

"I think they thought the readings might drop that low again and they wouldn’t be covered because it’s already been flagged up", she explained on This Morning.

"I am not a quitter, I'm not scared of much. I was loving it."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

