Mike Tindall has been giving secret signals to podcast while in I'm a Celeb

I'm a Celeb's Mike Tindall has been sending secret signals to his fellow podcast hosts on The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby during his time in the jungle.

In an episode recorded before the royal jetted off to Australia, he and co-stars James Haskell and Alex Payne make a pact that Mike would tug his ear on camera to say hello.

"Can you do the catty earlobe or something to let us know that you're thinking of us?" Alex Payne asks, side-by-side with Mike delivering from camp.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

