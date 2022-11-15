Mike Tindall shares hilarious story about s***dropping in front of Princess Anne

Mike Tindall shared a story about him 'slut dropping' in front of Princess Anne during last night's episode of I'm a Celebrity, and it seemed to get worse and worse the more he said.

He was dancing with the royal at wife Zara's 70s-themed birthday party, when he ripped his trousers doing the move.

“It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts’", he recalled.

“As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not’. I’ve gone, ‘I’m going,’ and walked off.”

