Boy George gets defensive when quizzed on prison past during I'm a Celebrity

Boy George appeared defensive during last night's episode of I'm a Celebrity (16 November) as Scarlette Douglas brought up his 2009 prison stint.

He served time for assault and false imprisonment.

“What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?” she asked, before he quickly defended himself saying it's "not true".

“I thought it was inappropriate, what she did," he added in a confessional.

However, social media users branded him a 'hypocrite' for wanting Matt Hancock to open up about his past.

