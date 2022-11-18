Emily Ratajkowski called Pete Davidson 'attractive' a year before dating rumours

As rumours swirl around Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson dating, an unearthed clip shows her gushing over him just one year ago.

The model was on Late Night with Seth Meyers where she described why he dates so many beautiful women.

"Pete's got the height. Obviously women find him very attractive," she explained.

"I mean, he seems super charming, he's vulnerable, he's lovely, his fingernail polish is awesome, he looks good, he's great! A good relationship with his mother too."

