Netflix viewers baffled by the start of Florence Pugh's new movie The Wonder

Florence Pugh's new movie 'The Wonder' has landed on Netflix, but it's the strange opening that's got people talking.

Despite being set in Ireland’s boglands in 1862, the beginning takes us into a modern film studio, with Pugh sat in a fake cellar.

“The people you are about to meet, the characters, believe in their stories with complete devotion," a voiceover says, confirming that it is the right movie you're watching.

"We are nothing without stories. So we invite you to believe in this one.”

