Jake Quickenden gets his balls checked live on Loose Men special

Jake Quickenden is being praised for getting his testicles out on a Loose Men special to end the stigma around checking them for cancer.

The singer previously appeared on The Full Monty to raise awareness for a similar cause, saying all that matters is "helping one person".

"The first thing is always embarrassment," Dr Amir Khan, who performed the exam on Jake said on the show as he checked for swelling and discolouration.

"They always apologise and say that they're sorry for coming in."

