'Despicable' David Walliams sketch about sexual assault resurfaces

A David Walliams sketch from 2007 has resurfaced on social media this week amid controversy surrounding the comedian - and it's left people feeling 'disturbed'.

In the clip, the Britain's Got Talent judge pretends to be ‘Des Kaye’, a gay former children’s entertainer, and makes sexual assault the forefront of the sketch.

'Des' then plays 'sausage hide and seek' with a group of teenage boys, pretending to have sex with them and getting close to their crotches.

