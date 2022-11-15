The Crown season six spotted filming Princess Diana's final moments in London

Netflix's The Crown has been spotted filming season six in London, depicting the final moments of Princess Diana before her fateful car crash.

In scenes filmed at Dartmouth House (made to be portrayed as The Ritz in Paris), Elizabeth Debicki is seen in action as Diana, leaving the building and heading for the Mercedes-Benz involved in the accident.

It's thought the scene will be used as the night of the crash, as Debicki is seen wearing a blazer similar to what the late Princess wore that day.

The accident won't be shown.

