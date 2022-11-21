Roman Kemp shows off how small the rations really are in I'm a Celeb

Former I'm a Celeb star Roman Kemp has been showing off just how little food camp mates get when they fail to secure all-important stars during Bushtucker trials.

Showing off the 'daily allowance' of rice and beans, the radio presenter poured out a tiny handful into a bowl - and added that it would have to last you three meals.

"If no one wins any stars...this is all you will have", he says in the TikTok video. "It's not much at all."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

