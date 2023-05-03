Richard Madeley awkwardly ruined a huge surprise during this morning's GMB (3 May), when the family of a young boy who was 'ignored' by Leeds United players came on the show.

The video of eight-year-old Dylan trying to attract the attention of the players went viral over the weekend, prompting calls for the club to take action.

"Leeds are offering Dylan, I’m sure you know this, travel to and from Leeds, what they call the mascot experience", the host began.

"We didn’t know this!", the family responds, to which Madeley panics back: "Well why did they tell me this then?"

Awkward.

