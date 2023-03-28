Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner does unique gender reveal on pitch

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner used the US Men's National Team's win over El Salvador to celebrate with a unique gender reveal after the game.

The player, who already has one child, could be seen kicking a ball surrounded by his team mates as it exploded into a big pink plume of smoke - to indicate that his unborn baby is a girl.

"I think I'm in big, big trouble in the future. She's gonna have me wrapped around her finger!", Turner said of the news, according to GOAL.com.

