Logan Paul says the blow of his Wrestlemania loss has definitely been softened by a text he received from WWE legend Triple H after the match.

Paul suffered a disaster after he accidentally frog splashed KSI through a table.

The YouTuber said that the text simply read: “That was f****** awesome."

“I don’t even care if I lost, whatever whatever,” Paul told reporters. “At one point I thought this was the worst birthday ever."

