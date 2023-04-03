Cricketers stuck in 10-hour Dover queue launch huge impromptu game

x
Video
A group of cricket fans caught in the Dover ferry queue made their own entertainment by setting up a huge impromptu game in a car park.
20-year-old Conor White and fellow students from Southampton University Cricket Club were on their way to Italy when they were hit with the 10-hour delay.
Naturally, they cranked up Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' and got students from other colleges involved in the game.
"We've actually had a really good time", he says, despite the circumstances.
"We weren't causing too much of a nuisance."
Click here to sign up for our newsletters
Up next Sport