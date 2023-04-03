Cricketers stuck in 10-hour Dover queue launch huge impromptu game

A group of cricket fans caught in the Dover ferry queue made their own entertainment by setting up a huge impromptu game in a car park.

20-year-old Conor White and fellow students from Southampton University Cricket Club were on their way to Italy when they were hit with the 10-hour delay.

Naturally, they cranked up Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' and got students from other colleges involved in the game.

"We've actually had a really good time", he says, despite the circumstances.

"We weren't causing too much of a nuisance."

