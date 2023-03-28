Moment Ryan Reynolds hangs up on Sir Alex Ferguson in awkward video call

To announce Wrexham's pre-season fixture against Manchester United, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have released footage of a joke 'awkward' phone call with Sir Alex Ferguson.

The pair appear excited about the July game, while Ferguson refuses to speak on-screen, and the co-owners are forced to make up an excuse to leave.

"Rob here has a hair appointment in Beverly Hills. He has to get it to it right now, so the schedule is inflexible for that", Reynolds jokes, before hanging up.

The match takes place on 25 July.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters