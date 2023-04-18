Snooker commentator Rob Walker praised for hoovering up Just Stop Oil protest powder

Sports presenter Rob Walker is being heaped with praise for rushing to the aid of the World Snooker Championships after protesters threw powder paint on the table during the match.

Two Just Stop Oil protestors interrupted a match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry, jumping onto the table and unleashing orange powder paint.

While play was quickly suspended, Walker quickly rushed over armed with a hoover to get things cleared up as quickly as possible.

"How many jobs has he got? He's commentator, MC...I saw him driving a bus earlier on!", another host chimed in as it played out.

Two people have been arrested.

