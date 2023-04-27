Trans swimmer Lia Thomas calls out 'misogynistic' feminists who wanted her banned

Transgender swimmer, Lia Thomas, has hit out at feminists who don't support her, after students from her university wrote a letter asking for her to be banned from women's sports teams.

"You can’t really have that sort of half-support where you’re like, ‘Oh, I respect her as a woman here, but not here'", she said on Dear Schuyler podcast with fellow trans swimmer, Schuyler Bailar.

“They’re using the guise of feminism to sort of push transphobic beliefs."

