Anthony Joshua has been giving some serious smooth talk to presenter Laura Woods after admitting to her face that she's his celebrity crush.

"I know [Ruben] Loftus-Cheek's beaten me to it", he joked, referring to an incident last week which saw the footballer say the same thing.

"It's fine, it's fine … there's no competition," she responded, before clarifying that she is single, but is too committed to work to date right now.

