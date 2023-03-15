Pep Guardiola believes he's still a failure and it's all Julia Roberts' fault

Pep Guardiola insists he is a 'failure' at Manchester City, because his idol, Julia Roberts, went to see Manchester United play in 2016.

The football boss was disappointed that she didn't pay a visit.

“I have three idols in my life: Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and Julia Roberts", the Spaniard said during a press conference.

"She didn't come to see us, so that's why even if I win the Champions League, we will not be compared because of the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn't come to see us."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters