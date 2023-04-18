Mystery 'Premier League footballer' releases rap song and fans think they know who

A masked rapper claiming to be a Premier League footballer has released their debut rap track, but fans think they've already worked out who it is.

Using the alias 'Dide' and sporting a mask covered in roses, the rapper released 'Thrill' last week (14 April). However, people are convinced it's Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, due to visual and lyrical references in the track.

There's mention of the Gunners in the song, as well as his go-to goal celebration, with his pen-name seemingly an anagram of 'Eddi'.

For now, it's anyone's guess.

