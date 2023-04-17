UFC president Dana White addresses whether sport is going 'woke'

UFC boss Dana White has cleared up whether the sport is 'going woke', just days after Donald Trump was spotted at a fight.

The combat sport has become synonymous with right-wing politics, and does not support taking the knee before matches.

"When all the Covid-19 bans were being lifted, it grew our business, I don’t know, like 70 per cent or something like that, because we were the only thing to watch," he told Fox News, adding: "And, yes, we don’t do anything woke over here."

