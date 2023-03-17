Moment Conor McGregor drops F-bomb on Fox News then reveals $1m charity donation

Conor McGregor flawlessly saved an unexpected F-bomb on Fox News, by promising $1 million to the families of emergency responders from 9/11.

He was passionately speaking to Frank Siller about his fundraising efforts, when he let it slip.

“Frank I’m honoured to support you...I wanted to say your brother Stephen is a f****** hero", he began, leaving the audience gasping.

“Excuse me. He is a hero, you’re a hero", he quickly added, realising what he'd said.

He then pulled the huge check pledging $1 million to to Tunnel to Towers.

