Watch MMA's first legless fighter smash UFC champion at push-up contest

MMA's first ever legless fighter Zion Clark has been seen smashing UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones at a push up competition.

The pair went head-to-head at UFC 285 over the weekend, with Jones struggling to get past 40 pushups, leaving 25-year-old Clark celebrating.

However, the pair were able to shake hands and laugh about it.

Clark has only recently made his MMA debut, but has already secured a win against an able-bodied opponent.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters