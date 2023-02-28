Touching moment Turkish football fans flood pitch with toys for earthquake victims

This is the moment that Besiktas fans touchingly stopped their football game against Antalyaspor, by throwing toys onto the pitch for the victims of the Turkey earthquake.

Toys began being thrown from the packed-out stands in the fourth minute, covering the grass as players ran to watch.

The event was part of an initiative called 'This Toy is My Friend', and Besiktas later put out a statement thanking fans.

48,000 people have been reported to have lost their lives in the earthquakes.

