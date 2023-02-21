Heartwarming moment Watford's Ken Sema overcomes stammer for post-match interview

Football fans are coming out in support of Watford midfielder Ken Sema, who bravely gave a post-match interview 3-2 win against West Brom - despite his stammer trying to hold him back.

The 29-year-old appeared frustrated as he attempted to give details on the game, and it paid off.

“It’s been a while with my injury and stuff so I’m happy with the goals and I’m happy with the win today as well," he managed to say. "It was a must-win match here at home, and it was an amazing night.

