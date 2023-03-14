Tyson Fury furiously responds to 'ugly gap-toothed cat' Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has hit back at Oleksandr Usyk's video about him with a follow-up threatening to 'knock him out'.

Fury hurled insults at the boxer and even said he wished it was this weekend so they could get down to business.

"I'm in the best shape of my life, I'm f****** ready to rock and roll", he shouts, in the Instagram video, which accidentally tags Simon Cowell instead of Simon Jordan.

"Usyk you gappy-teethed, ugly, bog-eyed, rabbit, cat, ugly piece of s*** you are getting knocked the f*** out."

