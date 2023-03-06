Roy Keane says he'd 'go missing' if he was part of 'embarrassing' Man Utd squad

Football legend Roy Keane has slammed Manchester United's performance as 'embarrassing' over the weekend, as the Red Devils saw themselves get thrashes 7-0 by Liverpool.

It was the team's largest defeat since 1931, and as a former player, Keane didn't hold back on his thoughts.

"Shocking game really. United's senior players were embarrassing, didn't show any leadership", he said.

"If you got beaten by 7-0, I think I'd go missing for a few months. It really is that embarrassing."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters