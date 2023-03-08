Arsenal's Jorginho left in stitches spotting Gabriel Jesus having a driving lesson

Arsenal's Jorginho has been left in stitches after spotting injured teammate Gabriel Jesus out on a driving lesson.

The Brazilian ace has been out for three months, and is using his new-found free time to pick up his 'L' plates outside Arsenal’s London Colney training ground.

"Can I practice in your car?" he said, as the driving instructor tried to hold back laughter. “Nice car, huh?”

It's thought Jesus will be making his return to football following surgery next week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters