Outrageously brutal Sunday League tackle is causing a huge debate

A Sunday League football match is going viral all thanks to a brutal tackle that caused two red cards and has been compared to WWE.

Trooper FC and North Solihull Athletic went head-to-head with the Troopers leading 3-1, when a player decided he'd had enough and ran at an opponent with a flying tackle.

Quickly, other players got involved in the brawl, leaving the referee unable to contain the situation.

As well as the two reds, a number of yellow cards were dished out in the incident.

