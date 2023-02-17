Tiger Woods plays 'sexist' tampon prank during live golf tournament

Tiger Woods is facing sexism allegations after he handed his opponent a tampon to reportedly joke that he was 'playing like a woman'.

He was walking away from the ninth tee with Justin Thomas at the Genesis Invitational, when he slipped the player a tampon discreetly - but he ended up dropping it for all to see.

While they both laughed it off, Woods has since been the subject of criticism, with the public claiming the move only heightens the erasure of women in sports.

