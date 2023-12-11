'Fish and a rice cake' bodybuilder recreates viral meme 17 years on

Danny Andrews, who became a meme 17 years ago after documenting his bizarre 'fish and a rice cake' diet to get in shape, has recreated his viral video once again - and it looks like it's paid off.

The original clip was taken from the BBC's Baby Faced Bodybuilders documentary, when Andrews was just 16 years old, and getting ready to compete in Mr Cumbria.

Now 32, Andrews is clearly still into hitting the gym, however, he struggled through to get through the scene mocking himself without bursting into laughter.

