This Arnold Schwarzenegger impression during prank call is being hailed 'best ever'

A voice actor successfully pranked a Hollywood restaurant into thinking he was Arnold Schwarzenegger - and no one can quite believe how uncanny the impression is.

Joe Gaudet featured on the Pop Up with Paul podcast, where the duo called up one of the city's 'fanciest' restaurants as the Terminator actor and his assistant.

"This is Arnold," he says in an Austrian accent, before the server asks if he wants the booking under his real name. "I think we should use Arnie Schwartz."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter