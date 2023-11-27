Kid overjoyed to find out he's playing a door in his school's nativity

A young boy is going viral on TikTok for his adorable reaction to finding out his role in his school's nativity play.

However, it wasn't the prospect of being Joseph or a shepherd that got Milo excited, but instead the 'classic role' of door holder number three.

"I'll probably be dressed up as a door", the youngster explained to his family of how he was going to play the part.

He added: "Maybe because there's no room [at the inn] I'll probably just be coming in and then i'll slam the door in their face."

Adorable.

