Baby giraffe can't find the right angle to drink water and it's heartbreaking

Oakland Zoo's baby giraffe, Kendi, is going viral after staff managed to capture a video of her attempting to drink water - but wasn't quite sure how to position her long neck and legs.

"We've all got to start somewhere!", the zoo wrote on X (formerly Twitter), alongside the video of the baby, who was born in October.

Kendi's legs are already very long, however, as her neck hasn't reached its full length yet, she struggled to bend down into the water.

They confirmed she got there in the end. Too cute.

