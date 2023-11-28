Girl behind viral 'stan Twitter' meme explains truth behind iconic photos

The girl behind the viral 'stan Twitter' meme has come forward to explain the truth behind the iconic photos.

Ari, who was a Musically sensation in around 2016, blew up on Twitter after her friend took a photo of her in a sassy pose, clutching a Michael Kors bag and wearing a side ponytail.

"It's deada** just a picture of me being 15 and being myself", she said, explaining how she was going to dinner and 'wanted to get that content out'.

However, she says she 'loves' that it's become a meme.

