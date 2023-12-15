Santa praised for response to young girl not interested in sitting on his lap

Santa is feeling the love online for his 'perfect' response to a toddler who didn't want to sit on his lap.

Three-year-old Adley was taken by mum, Katie Love, to tell Father Christmas what gifts she was hoping for this year, however, he was left impressed by her resilience when it came to declining to sit down.

"I asked if she wanted to sit on my lap and she said 'no'", he says in the clip.

"I said 'way to stand up for yourself and way to say what you believe is right'."

