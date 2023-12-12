A busker has shared the heartwarming moment she was approached by an elderly man who would sing for his wife with dementia - before he then took the microphone and wowed with a performance.

Ami Alex began her rendition of Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' when the man joined in, and she was left stunned by his vocals.

People stopped in the street to listen to him, and one stranger even came and gave him a hug.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.