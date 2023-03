A young boy learning to read is going viral for a hilarious mixup that simply couldn't be predicted.

In a clip posted by his mum, @rai_wilki, the boy is trying to sound out 'tuck', reading each syllable before attempting to put it all together.

"....Kangaroo", he responds out of the blue.

'This is why I can't be a kindergarten teacher because obviously I did something wrong', his mum jokes on the video.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters