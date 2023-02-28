Cheeky orangutans have unexpected reaction to baby dropping bottle near enclosure

A mum has captured the spectacular moment orangutans attempted to retrieve her baby's bottle on camera.

CaShawnna Wright was visiting the Los Angeles Zoo when her tot dropped his bottle near the enclosure.

However, the crafty apes quickly ran over to the fence and used a scrap piece of cardboard to prize the bottle towards them.

But hilariously, instead of giving the bottle back to its rightful owner, they began drinking the juice for themselves.

