Everything in this video is now illegal for women in Afghanistan under the Taliban

A TikTok traveller has been sharing the heartbreaking reality for women in Afghanistan right now, with clips from her trip there exposing everything that's now illegal.

Walking through parks, listening to music, and leaving the house without a hijab are just some of the laws that have been made against people there since @chloejadetravels visited in October 2022.

"I only took my hijab off because I was on a mountain in the middle of nowhere and no one could see me", she says.

"Don't forget about the Afghan people", she signs off.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters