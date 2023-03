TikTok users have been left scratching their heads as a man appears to 'teleport' into the background.

The video, filmed by Tara Lee Page while in London's China Town, sees a man with a pushchair walk past - but as he comes from behind her, a second man appears alongside him.

While some were sceptical that it had been edited, others noticed it wasn't possible, as they both had their hands on the pram.

Super spooky.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters