Child YouTube star MattyBRaps has made an incredible comeback 13 years after originally posting on the video-sharing platfom, and fans are struggling to believe he's an adult.

Matthew Morris, now 20, joined the 'CG5' TikTok trend to joke about how 'everyone says he sounds like MattyBRaps' - because it is him.

Sporting a beard and longer, curlier hair, Morris is barely-recognisable years after his viral covers of popular songs with his cousin, Mars.

He even attracted the attention of the likes of Justin Bieber at the time.

Serious nostalgia.

