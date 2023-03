Estonian rapper Tommy Cash is going viral for showing up to Paris Fashion Week in bed - literally.

Although sat next to Avril Lavigne and Tyga whose new romance has been making headlines, Cash appeared to steal the show by being wrapped in a duvet, wearing pyjamas, with his eyes closed.

Not only that, but he went on to apply a face mask and cucumber on his eyes.

'Sorry I'm late I slept in', he wrote on TikTok alongside the video.

