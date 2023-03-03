Sweet moment Ukrainian soldier shares food with a little mouse

A sweet video captured in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, last month shows a soldier sharing his food with a tiny mouse while on the frontline.

The soldier can be seen burning a small fire out of a plant pot, while feeding crisps to the timid creature, who seems relatively friendly and unafraid.

The pair are in good spirits, despite being decked out in helmets and military camouflage, presumably catching a quick break from the ongoing invasion.

