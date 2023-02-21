This is not a drill: You can reportedly now make pancakes in the air fryer, with absolutely no flipping required.

The hack is going viral on TikTok in honour of Pancake Day, and it involves laying a sheet of baking baker in the air fryer, before layering your batter on and cooking for four minutes at 190 degrees.

Apparently it helps to pre-heat your air fryer for a few minutes beforehand too.

The hardest part is now deciding what toppings you'll have.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters