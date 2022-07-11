Joseph Quinn shreds 'Master Of Puppets' in behind-the-scenes Stranger Things clip

The writers of Stranger Things have shared an epic behind-the-scenes clip of Joseph Quinn (who plays Eddie Munson) shredding Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' on guitar during a rehearsal.

Quinn looks in deep concentration as he nails the complicated 1986 track.

His character, Eddie, plays the song during one of his final scenes in the show, before he meets his fate.

However, it might not be the last we see of him, as over 53,000 fans have signed a petition to bring him back.

