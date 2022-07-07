A 'psychic' pig predicted Boris Johnson's resignation

A 'psychic pig' on ITV's Lorraine is thought to have predicted Boris Johnson's resignation.

Marcus the Mystic Pig was asked on the show to predict whether the prime minister would walk away today (7 July), to which he quickly trotted over to a sign that said "go".

"Well I think that's pretty definitive, the psychic pig has spoken," Lorraine said, before adding: "You cannot argue with the mystic pig, Boris Johnson, it is time for you to go."

Boris Johnson resigned at 12:30pm today.

