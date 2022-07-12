Video

Netflix viewers dub 'Girl in the Picture' most 'frightening' thing they've ever seen

Netflix viewers are dubbing new true crime 'Girl in the Picture' as the most 'frightening' thing they've ever seen.

A woman is found dying by a road and leaves behind a son, and a man who claims he was her husband, in a kidnapping plot that spanned for decades.

It's directed by Skye Borgman, who previously directed 2017’s Abducted in Plain Sight - another terrifying show from the streaming service.

Immediately the documentary has become a must-watch and shot to the top of the charts.

