Netflix viewers are dubbing new true crime 'Girl in the Picture' as the most 'frightening' thing they've ever seen.

A woman is found dying by a road and leaves behind a son, and a man who claims he was her husband, in a kidnapping plot that spanned for decades.

It's directed by Skye Borgman, who previously directed 2017’s Abducted in Plain Sight - another terrifying show from the streaming service.

Immediately the documentary has become a must-watch and shot to the top of the charts.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

